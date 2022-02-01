'Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies': Prequel series sets cast

Los Angeles, Feb 1 Streaming service Paramount+ has announced its cast for 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' as the principal photography gets underway in Vancouver.

The prequel series stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman.

The musical series takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease, before rock 'n' roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school.

It follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

Clemens added: "Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' is written and executive produced by creator Annabel Oakes, who also serves as showrunner, reports deadline.com.

Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach will executive produce for Temple Hill and Alethea Jones will direct the pilot plus two more episodes and will also executive produce.

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will executive produce via Picturestart and it's produced by Grace Gilroy. Choreography by Jamal Sims and music by Grammy nominee and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

The series will feature new original music, written and executive produced by Tranter, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer known for albums by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga's and The Chicks.

Sims, whose work has appeared in 'When the Beat Drops', '13 The Musical' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race', will choreograph the musical numbers for the series. Althea Jones will direct the first episode and produce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor