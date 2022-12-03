Gugu Mbatha-Raw starrer 'Surface' renewed for Season 2

The psychological thriller series 'Surface', starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the series created by Veronica West and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw made its debut in July. Season 1 occurred in San Francisco, while Season 2 will occur in London.

As per a report by Variety, Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie in the series, described as "a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt." The cast for Season 1 also included Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Francois Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

As per the official logline for Season 2 quoted in a report by Variety, the new episodes "will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past."

In addition to acting in and executive producing "Surface," West also serves as the show's creator. Also serving as executive producers on the film are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Of Season 1's five episodes, Sam Miller directed the pilot and three others. In Season 1, other directors included Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates.

( With inputs from ANI )

