Gujarat's Hill Town Saputara becomes major attraction for adventure tourism

Saputara (Gujarat) [India], July 10 : The hill town of Saputara in Gujarat has become a major tourist attraction, offering an array of adventure activities.

Situated at about 1000 meters above sea level and approximately 150 kilometres from Surat city, Saputara Hill Station is a paradise in the Western Ghats, blessed with natural beauty and picturesque landscapes.

The hill station offers a variety of activities for visitors. One of the most popular is paragliding, which allows tourists to soar high and enjoy the natural beauty below.

Dr. Sunil Bhavsar, a tourist, said, "I am enjoying paragliding. I spent more than 5 minutes in the air. I had a good experience, and the instructor was also excellent."

Girish Patel, a ground manager for paragliding, said, "Saputara is a tourist hotspot attracting visitors from not only Gujarat but all over India and the world. Paragliding has emerged as an exciting new activity, garnering much enthusiasm among the new generation."

Saputara also features the Lake View Garden nestled in the valley, perfect for family outings. Visitors can enjoy boat rides on Saputara Lake, using paddle boats that combine leisure and exercise for all ages.

Families can picnic in the lush green garden next to the lake, with many food stalls offering typical Maharashtrian and Gujarati street foods.

Himani, a visitor, said, "There are many places to visit in Saputara, such as boating, sunset point, sunrise point, table point, zip line, ropeway, and many other activities. Everything here is wonderful. We visit quite often, especially during the monsoon season. It's more enjoyable during the monsoons but remains pleasantly cool even in the summer. The night views are also breathtaking. There is a variety of street food available at low cost. There are many hotels to stay in. Overall, the experience has been fantastic."

Another visitor, Geetaben Prajapati, said, "Seeing all this, I realized that Saputara is exceptionally beautiful. It feels even better now compared to my first visit five years ago. The trees, greenery, and cool atmosphere here... it doesn't feel like summer at all. It's a fantastic place to visit, eat, and enjoy. There's truly no other place like it. Saputara's beauty is unparalleled."

At Saputara's highest point lies 'Tabletop,' a flat-topped hill and popular tourist destination offering a serene ambience and cool breeze. Tourists can engage in activities like horse riding and camel riding, adding more fun to their experience.

As the sun sets, tourists flock to Sunset Point for a thrilling ropeway ride, combining the excitement of a cable car journey with panoramic views of the lush green valleys and Saputara Lake below.

