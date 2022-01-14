Gulki Joshi talks about her new avatar as a street vendor in 'Maddam Sir'

Mumbai, Jan 14 TV actress Gulki Joshi is seen donning a new look for her role of Urmila in the show 'Maddam Sir'. Earlier she was seen as SHO Haseena Malik. Now, the makers have brought a twist in the story and given Gulki a changed appearance.

Urmila is a quintessential Mumbai girl who, unlike SHO Haseena Malik, a bindaas and feisty local street vendor.

The show that highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow's Mahila Police Thana, brings out feminine instincts to solve cases. It introduces an unconventional way of policing with a belief of 'policing with heart'. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers it is titled, 'Maddam Sir'.

It features four women police officers Haseena Mallik (played by Gulki Joshi), Karishma Singh (played by Yukti Kapoor), Santosh Sharma (Bhavika Sharma) and Pushpa Singh (Sonali Naik).

Gulki, essaying the role of both Urmila and SHO Haseena Malik, says: "I think this is an excellent opportunity for me, and I can't thank my stars enough. With Urmila's character, I will be donning a new hat as I get a chance to widen my horizon as an artiste and experiment with a very new role. It feels great to be playing a different character, and I thank my makers for bestowing that trust onto me."

It was seen in the show how SHO Haseena Malik is believed to be dead after being shot by ASI Mira almost accidentally. Now Urmila will try to find out who was responsible for the death of SHO Haseena Malik?

The 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja' actress adds on her onscreen character, Urmila and says: "Urmila is completely opposite to Haseena, and her character will bring exciting twists and turns to the show as I embark on this new endeavour. I hope my fans will show the same affection for Urmila as they did for Haseena."

'Maddam Sir' airs on Sony SAB.

