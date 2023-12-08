Gulmarg: People dance to Bollywood classic numbers at Kongdoori Musical Event

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 : Kashmir is known for its beautiful and pristine landscape. Most people go to Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonmarg for vacation. However, attending a musical festival makes the trip more exciting.

Tourists and visitors sang and danced their hearts out to popular Bollywood and classic numbers as they attended the Kongdoori Musical Event in Gulmarg.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with J&K cable car corporation and aimed to attract the maximum number of tourists towards Gulmarg during winter.

This special musical event was inaugurated by the director tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob along with other officials of the tourism department.

During this event, a number of energetic singers from the valley gave tremendous musical performances that attracted tourists a large scale. Some also joined the stage for dance aimed to make the Gulmarg trip memorable.

Talking to ANI, Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Director of Tourism Kashmir said, "Gulmarg is a very famous destination for the winter season. And today during the Kongdoori Event a large number of tourists participated and celebrated. We will also organise events on New Year and Christmas."

Bollywood industry explore and shoot in the beauty of Kashmir

From Rishi Kapoor's Bobby on Gulmarg to Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan in Pahalgam, Bollywood has a long history of embracing Kashmir's natural beauty.

