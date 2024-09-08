Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with a Heartfelt Tribute to Lord Ram

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, widely known for their iconic portrayal of Lord Ram and Sita on television, are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year in a deeply meaningful way. Speaking about the festival, Gurmeet shared, “Ganesh Utsav is always a celebration of hope, renewal, and the blessings of togetherness, but this year feels extra special. We've been deeply inspired and touched by the beautiful sight of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, and it led us to create a similar atmosphere of love and joy at home.”

What makes this year's celebration particularly poignant for the couple is their choice of Ganpati idol, which is identical to Lord Ram’s idol. For Gurmeet and Debina, this connection holds immense emotional significance, as their portrayal of the revered deities remains close to their hearts.

“The idol holds a profound connection for Debina and me, as we've had the honour of portraying Lord Ram and Sita,” Gurmeet added. This personal bond to the festival is something they hope to pass on to their children, who are experiencing the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi alongside their parents.

“Watching them experience it is a sight that fills our hearts. Ganesh Chaturthi brings so much joy into our lives, it’s truly magical,” Gurmeet reflected, emphasizing the special role this festival plays in their family's life. For the couple, this year’s celebration not only signifies devotion but also serves as a beautiful reminder of their personal journey and the lasting influence of the roles they once played.