Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee welcome their second child a baby girl

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second baby girl on Friday. Sharing the news on Instagram, Gurmeet wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏”

Gurmeet and Debina announced their pregnancy in August. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Lianna, in April 2022. The couple announced her second pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee.”

For those unknown, the couple who had tied the knot in 2011, had welcomed their daughter Lianna in April this year. They posted a clip then and written, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings.”