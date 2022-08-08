Gurmeet Choudhary to star in Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se'

Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to star in singer Jubin Nautiyal's next song 'Teri Galliyon Se' along with actor Arushi Nishank.

Taking to Instagram, T-series shared a short teaser of the song, which they captioned, "#TeriGalliyonSe a unique story of love and sacrifice is coming to you soon. Song releases on 11th August. Stay tuned."

The 'Khamoshiyan' actor will be seen portraying the role of an army officer in the upcoming track.

'Teri Galliyon Se' marks another big collaboration of Gurmeet, Jubin and producer Bhushan Kumar.

The trio collaborated earlier on the songs, Barsaat Ki Dhun, Dil Pe Zakhm, Bedardi Sa Pyaar Ka and many many more which have always managed to hit the right notes among music lovers.

Talking about the song, Gurmeet said, "When it comes to acting and portraying different characters every time, I prefer being thorough. To essay the role of an army man in the song Teri Galliyon Se, I knew the level of fitness I had to attain because it needs to be visible to the naked eye. It was a very interesting project for me to work on and what makes it even better is the fact that I am once again working with two dynamic visionaries, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal! Can't wait for the audience to see what Teri Galliyon Se has in store for them."

The song is all set to release on August 11, 2022.

