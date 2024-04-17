'Hacks' season 3 trailer promises more laughs, drama than ever

Washington [US], April 17 : The eagerly anticipated trailer for the upcoming season of Max's Emmy-winning series 'Hacks' has finally dropped, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the tumultuous world of Deborah Vance and Ava.

In the latest peek, Deborah Vance, portrayed by Jean Smart and Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder find themselves right back where they started, navigating the highs and lows of their unconventional mentor-mentee relationship.

As Deborah revels in newfound fame and success, Ava struggles to move on without her mentor by her side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB6H9OiXyOI&ab_channel=Max

The trailer showcases Deborah's diva status in full swing, with a reporter marvelling at her career resurgence: "Your career has never been hotter. Did you ever think you'd be back on top?" To which Deborah confidently replies, "Yes."

Meanwhile, Ava discovers that Deborah has not only hired a new writer but two to replace her.

Despite the disappointment, Ava finds herself face-to-face with Deborah once again, negotiating her return to the fold with a few conditions, including an end to jokes about her physical appearance.

However, old habits die hard, and Deborah finds creative ways to torment Ava, much to the amusement of viewers.

The trailer also offers a glimpse at guest appearances from Tony Goldwyn and J. Smith-Cameron, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Fans can mark their calendars for the premiere of 'Hacks' season 3 on May 2, with Max set to release two episodes per week through May 23, culminating in the finale airing on May 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

