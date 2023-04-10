"Had a sudden and immediate resolve to leave it": Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he gave up smoking, drinking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took to his blog and opened up about his past decision to give up smoking and drinking in one go.

The actor also revealed that he hadn't touched either "for years and years now".

Amitabh wrote, "Practicals bring back memories of school, where the word or the expression was invariably referred to the practicals in the science labs... mixing elements, playing around with gadgetry in the physics lab... the college routine in continuation and the site one fine day when the last paper for the Graduate degree was over to find some of the classmates celebrating with the pure alcohol, kept in the lab, for experiments and getting extremely sick... an act that taught a lesson very early towards the effects or rather the dis effects of the elixir.."

The 'Don' actor also talked about the time when he participated into social drinking and wrote, "Yes there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess... and then when in job in the City of Joy (Kolkata), the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase 'social drinking'... I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate... it is a personal choice and demeanour... yes I do not... but why the announce of it .."

He further shared about the decision to quit both the habits and wrote, "as is the case with the cigarette .. in abundance in the years of free, and the sudden and immediate resolve to leave it .. and the way to leave is really quite simple .. chuck that glass of the intoxicant , while in the middle of it and crush the 'ciggi' on your lips at the same time and .. sayonara .. the very best way to be in riddance .. not some part time exigencies to stop the use .. its the removal of the cancer at once .. done at the rush of a stroke .. the more the dwindling , the greater the undesired habit of remaining .."

Earlier in March when Amitabh revealed that he suffered the injury during the shooting of 'Project K' in Hyderabad. He shared that he broke his rib cartilage.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh.

He got injured during an action sequence of the film. He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

