Haddi producers Anandita Studios launch the first look of their next, Navras- Katha Collage

Anandita Studios as a production house was launched with an aim to back poignant stories. They did that with their recent release, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi and they will continue that journey with their next, Navras- Katha Collage. The makers made the official announcement of the film with its first look and it has created ripples across the industry.

Navras- Katha Collage promises to be a thrilling journey through a kaleidoscope of emotions, drama, and novelty that has never been attempted on screen before. What adds to its appeal is that the film features a debutant actor who will portray 9 distinct characters, inspiring the title. This is a feat which only legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar had achieved in the 1974 classic Naya Din Nayi Raat.

Meanwhile, the first look of Navras- Katha Collage has increased the audience's anticipation, especially about the leading face. Playing 9 characters in your first film is a momentous task and it will be exciting to see the talent that takes on this challenge.

Producer Sanjay Saha shares his excitement for the film saying, “Navras – Katha Collage is yet another attempt at fulfilling our passion and commitment to provide audiences with content-driven and entertaining cinema. For now, I can only say that the movie is going to be a roller coaster ride of thrills, emotions, drama, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.”

Navras – Katha Collage is made under the banner of Anandita Studios in association with Swardhrupad Production. The film is aiming to release theatrically by the end of 2023. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the myriad emotions and experiences.