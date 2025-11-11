Hansal Mehta mourns the loss of his feline friend

Mumbai, Nov 11 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and others, is mourning the loss of his feline friend.

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of his cat, Filmy. He shared how he was earlier scared of cats but Filmy turned that sentiment around for him.

He wrote on the picture, “Go well darling Filmy. I was scared of cats. Until she came into our lives. She taught me to love. Gone too soon. Leaving memories of joy and a distraught office behind her. Our little angel Filmy”.

Interestingly, a few months ago, Hansal had contemplated over the meaning of freedom and loneliness. Earlier in July, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and re-shared a couplet by Charles Bukowski.

The note read, “And when nobody wakes you up in the morning. And when nobody waits for you at night. And when you can do whatever you want, what do you call it? Freedom or loneliness?”

Prior to this, the filmmaker recalled his not-so-healthy plan during the shoot of Kangana Ranaut's ‘Simran’ which ultimately led to a stent in his heart a year later. His Instagram post read, "Long outdoor shoots don’t have to be stressful. They can be meditative, if you’re not busy running away from yourself. While making ‘Simran’ I spent months doing just that. Escaping pressure with food, drink, anything that numbed. It didn’t help. Less than a year later I had a stent in my heart. Denial it turns out isn’t much of a health plan”.

However, he learned his lesson and now whenever he is on an outdoor shoot, he makes sure to stay in an apartment with a kitchen and cooks his own food.

