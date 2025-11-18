Happy Anniversary Aayush Sharma & Arpita Khan - Here's 5 Times The Two Gave Us Major Couple Goals

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan have always been one of Bollywood’s most loved couples — steady, real, and effortlessly warm. As the two celebrate their anniversary, it’s the perfect time to revisit the many moments that showcase their unshakeable bond. From intimate traditions and festive celebrations to travel diaries and heartfelt tributes, Aayush and Arpita continue to set the bar high for what true partnership looks like. Here are five times the duo proved they’re the very definition of couple goals.



Karwa Chauth Traditions

Arpita’s annual Karwa Chauth ritual — lovingly looking at Aayush through the sieve before breaking her fast — is a beautiful reminder of their deep-rooted bond and a partnership that has only grown stronger with time.

Birthday Tributes Straight From the Heart

Aayush’s heartfelt birthday posts for Arpita, celebrating her strength and warmth, melts everyone’s hearts — especially paired with candid family moments and tender couple photos.

Their Travel Adventures

During their Swiss holiday, Aayush summed it up perfectly — stunning views, amazing food, and above it all, the “perfect company” of his soulmate. Their travel diaries always remind us that the best trips are made unforgettable by the person next to you.

Ganpati Festivities & Timeless Traditions

Decked up in gorgeous traditional wear, the two radiated festive joy during Ganpati celebrations — proving once again that they shine brightest when celebrating life’s festivities together.

Declaring Their Love, Loud and Proud

Whether it’s a gentle embrace or Aayush calling her “his main,” the couple never shies away from expressing their love openly. Their social media moments are heartfelt, real, and consistently couple-goals material.

From rituals rooted in love to small everyday gestures that speak volumes, Aayush and Arpita’s journey is filled with moments that remind us what companionship truly means. Their bond is steady, expressive, and beautifully honest — making them one of the most endearing couples in the industry. As they celebrate another year together, here’s wishing them endless joy, togetherness, and many more memories that continue to inspire all of us.