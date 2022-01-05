Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone, eight times the actress shocked everyone with her movies

She is the queen of versatility, she is the queen of Bollywood, she is the queen of fashion, she is the international personality, non the less she is the queen of many heart. And she is non other than Deepika Padukone, one of the top leading female actress in the industry who have given the epic and iconic movies to Hindi cinema, from Om Shanti Om to Padmavat, she ruled the whole industry or we can say still ruling and today on 5th January the queen turned 36.

Today on her special day let's see some of her best movies of all the time.

1. OmShantiOm

Who else not want the grand debut in the film industry with the movie like Om Shanti Om, and yes Deepika got it because of her talent. This was Deepika's first ever movie in the Bollywood opposite to Shah Rukh Khan. Om Shanti Om is one of the greatest movie all the time.

2. Cocktail

Cocktail was the biggest breakthrough for Deepika's sinking career. The movie is based on three freinds and the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the leading roles. Saif and Deepika shares a love bond in the movie after which she brings her friend Diana at her home, and Saif eventually fell for Daina which creates complications between them.

3. YehJawaaniHaiDeewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved movie by audiences the film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the leading roles. The story is about Kabir and Naina who met during a trip and Naina falls in love with Kabir but never expresses it. Later they met after many years in freinds wedding and ended up living together.

4. ChennaiExpress

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Shah Rukh plays the role of mithai wala who mistakenly get up in the wrong train and shares the journey with daughter of a local don, Deepika. After which the movie gives each minute climax.

5. GoliyonKiRasleela-RamLeela

How can we forgot Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela this is the movie where the queen met her love life Ranveer Singh for the first time in life. This is movie where all DeepVeer started. The film is about love story of Ram and Leela, which is respectively played by Ranveer and Deepika.

6. Piku

Piku is one of the best, simple and authentic movie of Deepika Padukone. The film is about car journey of a daughter, her dad and a driver. The film stars late legendary actor Irfan Khan, megastar Amitabh bachchan and versatile actress Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. Deepika also received Filmfare Award for Best Actress for this movie.

7. BajiraoMastani

Directed by legendary director of Hindi cinema Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani is one of the iconic movie in the Bollywood and also the mega blockbuster. The film is based on Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the leading roles.

8. Padmaavat

Padmaavat created Strom in the industry before its release, the controversy and miss conception was so much about the film that makers had to change the film name also from Padmaavati to Padmaavat but after the release the story and stars performance shut everyone's mouth. The film is based on Rajput queen Padmavati who was the wife of Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh, and the villain Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who was so mesmerized by Padmavati beauty and wants to meet her in real but that never happened because it violates the Rajput's rules. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the leading roles.