Happy Birthday V: BTS’ Kim Taehyung Celebrates His 30th Birthday; Members Pour in Heartfelt Wishes

South Korean singer and member of popular K-pop band BTS Kim Tae-hyung is celebrating his 30th birthday on 30th December 2025. This is his first birthday post mandatory military service. Currently BTS V is with his bandmates as they are preparing for the most-awaited comeback. As V turns 30 members are showering with birthday post and wishes on social media account. V also shared a special edit mad by BTS official page on his Instagram story.

BTS Jhope and RM shared a rare photo on their social media, while JK shared a video wishing him Happy birthday. In video V can be seen shy and hiding in closet. Meanwhile X is filled with fans wishing their dearest idol.

See Fans post'

On Workfront BTS has fully reunited after each member completed their mandatory military service, and the group is now actively preparing for a major comeback that’s shaping up to define their next era. They’ve confirmed plans to release a new full-group studio album in spring 2026, marking their first collective musical project in several years, and have begun working together on songwriting, recording, and visuals, including sessions in the United States with top producers. Alongside this comeback, a global world tour is being planned to follow the album’s release, with dates expected throughout 2026 and potential stops hinted at in many countries.