Harvey Weinstein to appear in court despite health setback

Washington [US], May 1 : Despite battling numerous health issues, Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer, is expected to attend his court hearing tomorrow in New York City, where he faces re-arraignment on 2018 rape charges.

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed to Deadline that, despite his medical conditions, Weinstein intends to be present in court.

Weinstein, who has been dealing with diabetes, cardiac issues, sleep apnea, and near blindness, was recently hospitalised due to health complications.

However, his representatives assured in a statement obtained by Deadline that his medical conditions are being managed, and he is under observation at Bellevue Hospital. Despite concerns about his health, Weinstein's attorneys have affirmed his commitment to attend the hearing.

Following the overturning of his 2020 sex crimes conviction last week, Weinstein's legal battle has taken a new turn.

The New York Appeals Court ordered a new trial, prompting tomorrow's hearing, which will vacate his previous verdict and restart the criminal justice process. However, Weinstein's incarceration is expected to continue, given his 2022 conviction in Los Angeles on rape charges.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Weinstein's health and legal proceedings, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has expressed its determination to retry the case.

While no official paperwork has been filed yet, sources suggest that the DA's office may move forward with a new trial.

Survivors of Weinstein's abuse, including Mimi Haley, who testified in the 2020 trial, have expressed mixed feelings about the prospect of reliving their traumatic experiences in court again.

Weinstein's legal saga has been closely watched, symbolising a pivotal moment in the #MeToo movement.

His overturned conviction has sparked debate and raised questions about the future of his legal battles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor