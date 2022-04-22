Has Amit Sadh found love again in British actress Vivien Monory?

Actor Amit Sadh has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood within a short span of time with his impressive work. The actor has always been in the headlines for his professional life, but this time he is in the limelight due to his personal life as reportedly, the actor has found love again and is in a relationship with a British actress named Vivien Monory.

According to Hindustan Times, Amit Sadh and Vivien Monory started dating seven months ago and have been quite serious about each other. "However, given how both are extremely private, they don’t wish to make it official and go public,” the source adds. The couple meets often, and Amit travels to countries for his girlfriend. Vivien had also visited India and explored the country with Amit. The report further added, "The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February.” Reportedly the couple shares an interest in bikes and both of them are 'adrenaline junkies.' Vivien Monory has been a part of actor Liam Neeson’s Ordinary Love (2019) and is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete. On the work front, Amit Sadh is currently shooting for ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3’.