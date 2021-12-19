Has Jacqueline Fernandez lied to the ED on 200 crore money laundering case?

In a major disclosure, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar the prime accused in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case has accused actress Jacqueline Fernandez of not telling the truth. The Bollywood actress is being investigated as a witness in the case after the central agency discovered proof of her alleged relationship with the conman. The actress has given her statement thrice till now to the ED. Sukesh has now accused her of lying about the amount he transferred to her sister in the United States.

In her statement before the officials, Jacqueline had said that had her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar. Reacting to the same, the conman alleged that Jacuqeline was not speaking the truth. According to News18, Chandrasekhar stated that he transferred $180,000 to the actress and had also gifted a BMW (X5) to Jacqueline’s mother Geraldine. Jacqueline reportedly told the officials that she received several expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar, like a horse named Espuela, designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, Gucci gym wear outfits, Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and two Hermes bracelets.

In the chargesheet filed by the ED, Jacqueline revealed details about her meeting with Chandrasekhar. The actress had stated, "I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa." Apart from Jacqueline, Nora Fatehi has also been hitting headlines for receiving expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar. The actress reportedly received an expensive BMW from the conman.In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

