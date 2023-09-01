Has Sai Pallavi replaced Alia Bhatt as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Alia Bhatt who has been riding on a successful spree, was expected to play the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan. However, the latest update is that Sai Pallavi has bagged the coveted role.According to ETimes, “Nitesh Tiwari has been busy with the casting of Ramayan. Sai Pallavi is the first choice for the role of Sita and she will be doing the look test for the same in November. If all goes well then the makers will finalise her for the movie.”The news portal also added the the actress will mark her Bollywood debut with Ramayana and she has been casted for the role of Sita. Reportedly, her look tests will be done in the upcoming months.

It was reported that Alia Bhatt had joined the cast, however she had walked out of the project due to date issues. But, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the actress was never approached for any role in Ramayana. Quoting the portal, it said, “There were speculations about Ranbir Kapoor, which is true. But Alia Bhatt was never approached for any role in Ramayana. In fact, the film has not yet reached the stage where they offer Sita’s role to anyone; nobody has been approached yet.”Speaking of the film, it will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. The film is expected to go on floors from mid-2024 if things proceed well.