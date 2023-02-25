HCA Awards 2023: "I've won already, I'm standing next to Ram Charan," says Ms Marvel actress

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, RRR not only won trophies but also hearts with their acceptance speeches (more on that later). This is the story of what happened when RRR star Ram Charan and Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani presented an award together at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Anjali Bhimani had a fan girl moment and she said this after the host had difficulty pronouncing her name: "Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don't care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram."

Thrilled & honored to share the stage with @AlwaysRamCharan at the @HCAcritics awards tonight. And clearly I HAD to try a little #NattuNattu action (just maybe should have reconsidered the dancewear).



Here’s to @RRRMovie bringing the magic of Indian cinema worldwide.… https://t.co/M2Q597WWbY — Anjali Bhimani (@sweeetanj) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Ram Charan shared a post from his time at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and he wrote: "Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani Garu. I'm proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter and Angela Bassett, I'm looking forward to my selfie with you soon. @RRR @HCA Critics 2023."

When RRR won the Best International Film award at the HCA, Ram Charan joined director SS Rajamouli on stage and he said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA."