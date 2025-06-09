'He Used to Call My Husband to Ask About My Health', Sonali Bendre Opens up on Bond With Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre who once rule entertainment industry recently opened up on her bond with Salman Khan. The actors worked in film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' as partners. Audience loved their bond and on-screen chemistry, however Sonali revealed that she used to get angry with Salman Khan. Sonali thought that they will never become good friends, however, Salman reached New York as soon as Sonali came to know that she had cancer.

In an interview with ANI Sonali recently revealed that she commented on her friendship with Salman Khan. She said, "During the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hai, he used to tease me from behind the camera while giving close-up scenes. I did not like his behavior at all and because of which we had many fights. Due to this, we could never become good friends. But, when I was diagnosed with cancer, I saw another side of Salman".

Sonali described Salman as deeply caring and emotional, recalling how he supported her during her cancer treatment. Initially worried, he checked on her constantly, contacted her husband for updates, and even suggested doctors. She said, "Salman is like a little baby. He worries and cares. The person who used to stand behind the camera and tease me. The same person would ask me if I was okay after I found out I had cancer. He would call my husband and ask about me. He would ask about doctors, he had even suggested some doctors. When he understood that we were taking the right treatment. Everything was going well. Then he got courage. This shows how emotional and caring he is," said Sonali. Not only this, she also said that Salman had gone to New York twice to meet Sonali who was undergoing cancer treatment.