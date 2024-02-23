"He is such a huge star...": Shriya Saran on working with Emraan Hashmi in 'Showtime'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : Actor Shriya Saran, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming drama 'Showtime', shared her experience working with Emraan Hashmi.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema," which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Actors Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran will be seen in the lead roles.

Speaking on working alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran said, "He is such a huge star yet so humble and hardworking. The evolution of his journey is so inspiring from doing roles that made fans love him and made him a star to become an actor with nuanced performances. He has transformed himself in the best possible way."

Talking about the Karan Johar show that deals with "nepotism', Shriya said, "In a Karan Johar show, it was very beautiful when everybody started talking about their back story. Ajay Devgn and Karan spoke about their struggles. It was an eye-opener. We tend to forget, that no matter whether you are an outsider or you come from a film background everyone has faced problems."

She added, "At one point in my life, I started taking things for granted, till life slapped me around and I realized my mistake. That humbled me, failures teach you more than success. We tend to forget the struggles we have faced to get the success we did."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the show.

In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

'Showtime' will be out on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

