"He is very sweet," Konkona Sensharma on her pairing with "living legend" Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Actor Konkona Sensharma recently shared her experience of working with actor Manoj Bajpayee for the first time in the crime thriller web series 'Killer Soup'.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Konkona said, "So lovely...actually, I have been an admirer of his work for a very long time. If you look at his body of work, it's very intimidating...he has done fantastic films...you know 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'Satya', 'Bandit Queen'...iconic films. It's intimidating as he is an intense, serious kind of person but 'aisa nahi hai voh' he is not like that. He is very sweet."

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around Swathi Shetty (played by Konkona) a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

The major dark humour in the series comes from Manoj Bajpayee, said Konkona.

On working with director Abhishek Chaubey in 'Killer Soup' she told ANI, "I was really looking forward to working with him ever since his first film 'Ishqiya'. Then he made so many... 'Dedh Ishqiya', 'Sonchiriya', 'Udta Punjab' and so many others ...even his short films. I really like his work. Somehow I really resonate with his work. I have known him for so many years. He used to be in Vishal Bhardwaj's team. So even when I was doing 'Omkara'. I knew him for a long time."

Konkona also called the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor "a living legend".

She said, "You know I was dying to work with Abhishek and then of course this is with Manoj Bajpayee who is a living legend. I doing such fantastic work and you know both Manoj and I have been in this industry for more than 20 years and somehow we have never worked together. It's so strange."

"Somehow professionally, our paths have not crossed. We just bumped into each other socially. I think we have always liked each other's work. In fact, I love his work. This is the first time we are actually working together...it's romantic pairing. Actually, it's crime, romance, dark humour... so it's very interesting mix of things," she added.

The actor said that after a series of morally upright she was happy to play a "baddie" portraying a "quiet grey" character. Earlier she had played an out-and-out grey character in 2013 horror flick 'Ek thi Daayan'.

'Killer Soup' is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

