"He never made a show out of it: 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia recalls how SRK filmed action scenes, 'Udi Udi Jaye' song with knee injury

By Nikita Bishay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Shah Rukh Khan's love for his craft and unbreakable spirit continue to define him, even after decades in cinema. As the superstar turned 60 on Sunday, 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia shared a rare anecdote when the actor's undying spirit played out right before his eyes.

In a conversation with ANI, Rahul Dholakia recalled how SRK battled an injury during the filming of action sequences for 'Raees'.

"He (SRK) had an injury on his knee. Despite that, he insisted on doing the action sequences. The particular scene where he walks out of the smoke, the one we used in the film's teaser, he already had a swollen knee. I asked if we should cancel the shoot as it included a lot of action scenes, and he was like, 'No, I will do the action. He asked me to design the scene in such a way that he doesn't land on his injured knee. This is when he worked the landing on his own with our action director, Ravi Verma. He did 20 different stunts and without any problem," Dholakia shared.

He revealed how the actor shot the entire 'Udi Udi Jaye' song with his knee injury, perfectly acing the dance moves without any trouble.

After every take, ice had to be put on SRK's knee. "Doctors were also on set to take care of any emergencies. I knew the situation, as I was the director, but nobody else did. He never made a show out of it," Dholakia added.

The filmmaker went on to recall Shah Rukh Khan's reaction when he was offered the role of 'Raees'.

"After I narrated him the script, his first question was 'Why me?' He was extremely sure about himself and believed nobody could have done it better than him. But he wanted to see my conviction. So he was testing me about why I approached him. He wanted to know if I was sure about him," Rahul Dholakia shared.

'Raees', which was released in 2017, also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in prominent roles.

