Hema Malini calls Dharmendra's presence a "blessing" on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini celebrated her birthday on October 16. The who's who of the tinsel town attended the party hosted by her.

Many photos and videos garnered attention from her birthday bash. Now, the veteran actors posted several photos from the celebration. She called Dharmendra's presence during the event a "blessing" for her.

She posted pictures with Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Anupam Kher, among others. Calling her husband Dharmendra's presence a "blessing", she mentioned, "16/10/23 was indeed a diamond-filled day in my life. Joined by friends, colleagues, family and my fans, the evening was memorable. Dharamji's presence throughout the event was a blessing. All my esteemed guests responded to my invitation in spite of their busy schedules and their presence made me so happy. Here are some photos of the evening."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyhyeu3o8Yk/?img_index=1

She further posted several "warm moments" with friends.

From Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jaya Bachchan to Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, a slew of stars marked their presence at Hema Malini's birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

For the occasion, Hema wore a stunning pink saree with statement jewellery. Her daughter Esha amped up her fashion game in a golden gown.

Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on..."

She also added, "You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."

In the pictures, Esha gave a peck on her mother's cheek and also hugged her.

Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

