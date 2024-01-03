Hema Malini shares throwback pictures with mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Veteran actor turned politician Hema Malini on Wednesday penned a sweet wish for her mother Jaya Chakravarthy on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of the snapshots with her mother.

The 'Seeta aur Geeta' actor captioned the post, "Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother's janam din-a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me. I introspect so much on this day, recalling how much she has contributed to my life & career & how I owe her everything I am today, Thank you Amma. My love always."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1oChn1y3l5/?hl=en

The video starts with a montage of monochrome pictures of Jaya.

The clip also included throwback pictures of Hema with her mother.

Hema shared a very close bond with her mother. In the post, the actor expressed gratitude to her mother, saying she owes her everything.

In response to Hema's post, her daughter and actor Esha Deol dropped the heart and folding hands emoji.

The veteran actor, who is popularly known as Dream Girl, has given numerous hits in Bollywood.

The actress made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Hema is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor