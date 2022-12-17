Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot both 'cut' from 'The Flash'

Los Angeles, Dec 17 Actors Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot have been unceremoniously axed from upcoming film 'The Flash'.

The two stars had been tipped to appear in next years' controversial movie - but have now reportedly been left on the cutting room floor, reports mirror.co.uk.

British star Henry, 39, was expected to reprise his role as Superman, aka Clark Kent, in the upcoming superhero movie with the cameo due to be his final appearance in the role having first donned his cape back in 2013.

While Israeli actress Gal, 37, was expected to appear in the film in her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman - a role she has held since 2016.

But The Hollywood Reporter claims that both cameos have been cut from The Flash movie - which is expected to hit cinemas in June next year.

The outlet reports: "Cavill also shot a cameo in The Flash, one of four DC movies set to release in 2023, but sources say that cameo, along with that of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, is now being cut given that the studio chose to not go forward with director Patty Jenkins' version of Wonder Woman 3."

Fans of the DC universe have reacted with fury over news that Henry has been axed as Superman.

The actor himself shocked fans earlier this year when he announced that he had quit his role as Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix series The Witcher - only to excite fans when he subsequently announced he would be reprising his role as Superman.

But just two months later, he confirmed he had been sacked form the role as Marvel's Guard of the Galaxy director James Gunn was hated to take over the DC universe and is seemingly purging all the original star os Zack Snyder's universe which also included Ben Affleck as Batman.

Gal Gadot enjoyed two blockbuster outings as Wonder Woman and was expected to reprise her role in a third film that had been due to be directed by Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two.

But Patty bowed out of the franchise with news breaking earlier this month that Wonder Woman 3 had been shelved.

It is unclear if Gadot has lost her role as the lasso wielding hero following Patty's departure and James's shake-up.

The Flash has been steeped in controversy in recent months after lead star Ezra Miller has been arrested numerous times and has faced accusations of harassment.

However, the film is expected to continue being released in 2023.

Meanwhile, other films that have been axed include a Batman sequel which would have seen Michael Keaton return to his role as the caped crusader for a third instalment as the lead star in a Batman film since 1992's Batman Returns.

