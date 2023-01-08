Here's how Ananya Panday's family reunion looks like, check out pics

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Sunday, shared a glimpse of a family dinner date.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with new pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "There's no renion without U (my friend had written this for our class reunion and I found it damn funny don't come @ me for the bad joke."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnJSqpMolUG/

In the first picture, Ananya was seen posing with her sister Rysa and her mother Bhavana.

The Panday sisters were seen enjoying a dinner date. In the picture, Ananya struck pose for the camera while her little sis seemed busy on her phone.

Then comes the adorable family picture. Chunky Panday was spotted smiling and wearing printed shirt.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

Ananya's mom Bhavana reacted with heart and amulet emojis.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor celebrated New Year with her girl gang in Phuket, Thailand.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India release. Produced by Karan Johar, the film though failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty. Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor