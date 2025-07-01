Here’s What Fans Are Saying About the Childbirth Scene in Squid Game Season 3

Updated: July 1, 2025

Squid Games, a Korean thriller web series released its season 3 on June 27. After waiting for a year fans where excited to know what happens next in season, however fans was bit disappointed with the ending of the season specially the child birth scene. In episode 2 Kim Jun-hee gives birth to the baby during hunting challenge. What  shocked viewers is that, The entire sequence lasts less than five minutes and shows no signs of medical intervention, pain, or post-delivery complications. This particular sequence from the season has created a questions in mind of viewers. Many reels and memes has gone viral on social media, one of which says So no one is going to talkd about how she gave birth in 5 mins. 

Viewers criticized a scene in "Squid Game 3" for its unrealistic depiction of childbirth, particularly regarding Junhee's rapid delivery, lack of postpartum symptoms, and the baby's improbable survival with minimal care. Critics on social media attributed these issues to the male director's apparent lack of understanding of childbirth, contrasting it with the show's reputation for social commentary. The show premiered globally on Netflix on June 27.

Overall the third season of popular series received mixed reaction as many felt that makers could have thought some different end. Some theories also predicted a fight between Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) and Lee Byung-hun who plays front man. However we got unexpected end, which some how made Squid Games Fans sad.  

