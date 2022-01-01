Here's why Betty White wasn't 'at all' afraid of dying

Legendary actor-comedian Betty White, who passed away on Friday, once shared why she was not afraid of dying.

Page Six obtained an old interview quote of White where she shared that she wasn't "at all" afraid of passing away.

"My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death," the TV star, who died at the age of 99, told an outlet in 2012.

The 'Golden Girls' alum said, "She would always say, 'Nobody knows. People think they do -- you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment -- but nobody ever knows until it happens.'"

She also shared that her mom, Tess, always described death and what may come after it as a "secret."

"Growing up, whenever we'd lose somebody, she'd always say, 'Now, they know the secret,'" she told the outlet as per Page Six.

White also revealed at that time that she hadn't yet discovered "that secret" before asking the advice she would give to others who want to live a similarly long, rich life.

"When I pontificate, it sounds so, you know, 'Oh, well, she's preaching.' I'm not preaching, but I think maybe I learned it from my animal friends. Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself, I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do," White said.

White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine on Friday afternoon.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 this year.

She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls', which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Moreover, White won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for 'Golden Girls' and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.

( With inputs from ANI )

