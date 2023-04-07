Here's why Emily Ratajkowski decided to quit her acting career

Los Angeles [US], April 7 : Emily Ratajkowski has finally revealed why she quit acting.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she talked about her career and why she stepped away from Hollywood. She basically quit acting because Hollywood is so "f****d up," Variety reported.

Emily, who hasn't acted in a movie since 2019's 'Lying and Stealing', said, "I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet. I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'"

While navigating being an actor in Hollywood, Ratajkowski said she realized it would mean having to make herself "digestible to powerful men in Hollywood." She fired her acting agent, commercial representative and manager in early 2020 as a result.

"I didn't trust them," Ratajkowski said. "I was like, 'I can handle receiving phone calls. I'm gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.'"

She reflected on the treatment of women in Hollywood in an essay she penned for her best-seller My Body. In the essay, Ratajkowski wrote about going to a WME party with her now ex-husband Sean Bear-McClard. She recalled his agent, who she wrote was "clearly drunk," told her she was so famous that she was "like Pamela Anderson before the hep C."

"I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein's ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms," Ratajkowski writes in an essay from her book, "My Body." "I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men."

"Maybe that's why right now I'm not really interested in men's POVs," Ratajkowski told the outlet. "Because they were lies. And I don't mean infidelity. This is a f****d up world. Like, Hollywood is f****d up. And it's dark... I had a hard time even being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder," she shared.

Ratajkowski is currently involved in a contentious divorce and custody battle with Bear-McClard, who was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

