Here's why Kubbra Sait said "yes" to 'The Trial'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Actor Kubbra Sait will be seen in an interesting role in 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'.

Helmed by Suparn Varma, 'The Trial' follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.

The show is headlined by Kajol and also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey.

On coming on board for 'The Trial', Kubbra said, " There was never a moment in my mind that I could have said no to this show. I was told that it's being directed by Suparn Varma and we have wanted to work together for many years now and the second this role happened and the show came into my purview, I think I fought for this show that I wanted to be a part of. I created this opportunity for myself and I'm very, very proud of it. So there was no realm in which I would have said no. It was always a yes from the word go."

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.

