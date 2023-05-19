Here's why Randeep Hooda said yes to 'Inspector Avinash'

Mumbai (Mahahrashtra) [India], May 19 : Actor Randeep Hooda is currently seen as a cop in 'Inspector Avinash'.

Excited about the project, Randeep said, "India is a treasure trove of captivating stories waiting to be shared with the world. There is an abundance of stories yet to be explored, celebrating the unsung heroes of India. The industry needs to recognize the potential and encourage more such stories that are deeply rooted in the fabric of India. As an actor, I am drawn to such stories, and that is exactly why I didn't even hesitate for a moment when Inspector Avinash was offered to me."

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the show also features a talented ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

'Inspector Avinash' takes you to the heart of Uttar Pradesh in the 90s, a world plagued by rampant crime and corruption. With the mafia and illegal arms trade reigning supreme, a brave and exceptional cop, Avinash Mishra, with his team, battle to curb the growing mafia dominance.

As he fights for a crime-free state, with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the gruelling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system. Shot in never-seen-before locations of Uttar Pradesh, the series features a unique mix of urban and rural locations, showcasing its beauty and complexities.

In the coming months, Randeep will be seen in 'Veer Savarkar', a biopic on VD Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film.

