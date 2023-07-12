“Hero wig would…”: Remembering mom Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious anecdote

Dubai [UAE], July 12 : Legendary actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, but her legacy continues with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her foray into Bollywood with 'Dhadak'.

In a career spanning five years, Janhvi has definitely carved a niche for herself. Her acting prowess and personality are helping her enjoy a huge fan following. She never misses a chance to express gratitude to her mom and share her memories, a quality of hers, highly admired by fans and followers.

In a candid conversation within Dubai, Janhvi took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a funny anecdote Sridevi had told her from her shooting days.

"My mother used to do two-three shifts a day. My mom told me a very funny story once that she was shooting for three or four different films in a day and the shooting of all the films songs was taking place in Ooty. During that time shooting of all songs was done at that place and for all of the four films the hero was the same. She didn't tell me who the hero was.. so she was like I came to know which film song we were doing because the hero wig would keep changing," Janhvi quipped.

Janhvi also opened up about how the concept of shooting different projects at the same time hardly exists today.

"This has become a thing with the lot of makers that I have been meeting have become particular about if you are doing my film then you are only doing my film for this amount of time... you can't do one schedule here and one there like I want you to be in it and as an artiste, I think that is kind of luxury... it has its pros and cons cause you are greedy to do a lot of work," she added.

Janhvi is currently gearing up for the release of her new film 'Bawaal', which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be out on Prime Video on July 21.

