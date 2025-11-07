“We Didn’t Even Rehearse!” Emraan Hashmi Reveals How Raghav Juyal Lit Up the Set

Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal’s dynamic chemistry in Bads of Bollywood has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the show. Their recent viral scene has especially caught everyone’s attention and now, Emraan himself has shared what went on behind the scenes that made the moment so special. Talking about it, Emraan shared, “Raghav really surprised me. The way he sang that song we didn’t even rehearse for it. It was mostly improv, and the energy he brought just lit up the set. Of course, the scene was written, but we kept space to play around, and he just took it to another level. He absolutely brought the house down.”

Raghav’s effortless charm and spontaneity have been widely appreciated by audiences, with fans calling the scene one of the show’s most entertaining moments. Emraan’s praise only reaffirms Raghav’s growing reputation as one of the most exciting and versatile performers of his generation.