“‘He’s Given His 100%’: Dhurandhar Co-Stars Call Ranveer Singh the Best of His Generation”

Co-stars of Ranveer Singh are coming forward, showering immense praise on the actor for his extraordinary performance in his latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar, only adding to the loud roar coming from audiences and critics who have already declared him the finest and best actor of his generation.

Saumya Tandon, who worked closely with Ranveer, couldn’t stop praising his dedication and power as a performer. “Ranveer is one of the most powerful actors we have. And this is a very big film for him, and he has really put in his 100 per cent in it,” she expressed, acknowledging the sheer effort and passion he has poured into his craft.

Actor Danish Pandor also shared his admiration for Ranveer’s relentless work ethic and powerful screen presence. He highlighted how Ranveer’s detailed approach elevates the entire performance environment on set. "His homework, his preparation, towards the scene, towards his character, is so on point. He is so meticulous about things, agar kuch chiz idar se udar hojati, he will take take everything together, ye karte hai, aise karte hai. He use to tell me Danish, isko is tara se kare toh? You know when you have such an amazing co-actor with such a great energy aapko bhi lagta hai, yaar ye toh bahot amazing chiz hone wali hai," he said.

Danish further added, "I have told this to everyone. I am telling this to you as well. He is very very secure as an actor. He is just focusing on himself. Unko aisa hai ke scene bahot betareen tara se nikalna chahiye. I have to give my best shot as if its my last performance."

This kind of acknowledgement from those sharing the screen with him only reinforces what cinema lovers across the country are screaming out loud — Ranveer Singh is unstoppable. With his latest performance smashing records, his versatility and intensity have once again proven why he stands tall as the best actor we have today.

From housefull shows to thunderous applause and overwhelming love on social media, audiences are calling him the finest and best actor of this generation. Ranveer Singh continues to raise the bar with each performance, and his co-stars and fans alike believe that this is only the beginning of a new era.