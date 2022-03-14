Hiba Nawab took inspiration from her mother for her role in 'Woh To Hai Albela'

Mumbai, March 14 Actress Hiba Nawab says she took inspiration from her mother for her role in the new show 'Woh To Hai Albela'.

She will be seen playing a very strong and intelligent girl named Sayuri Sharma in the show. For her role she has taken inspiration from her mother.

She says: "As soon as the producer Rajan Shahi sir called me for the briefing of this character and I understood Sayuri, somewhere I had my own take on it, I started to see myself in it and wanted to get creative with it. The character, to a large extent, resembled my mother.

"So, it is a big deal for me to get a chance to be like her and Rajan sir has always been my favorite and the way he goes deep into each character and presents it to the audience is commendable. I immediately gave my nod for this character."

Hiba further adds: "I read some books and watch films for my character and I try to add something new to my character every day."

Talking about her character Sayuri, 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress shares: "I would like to tell you that she is an all-rounder. I always relate the character to my mother. So I guess I take inspiration from my mother for this. This character is very powerful, it has a lot of depth, I see the same depth in my mother too."A

'Woh To Hai Albela' will air from March 14 on Star Bharat.

