Himansh Kohli ties the knot with Vini Kohli in a private ceremony, check out pics

New Delhi [India], November 12 : Actor Himansh Kohli tied the knot with Vini in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, who have kept their relationship mostly private, shared the joyous occasion with close family and friends.

On Tuesday, Himansh took to Instagram to share a series of candid pictures from the wedding.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCRd_vIv-Jc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The actor, dressed in a rose-pink sherwani and dhoti, completed his traditional look with a matching sehra, tied on his head during a special family ritual.

Vini, on her part, wore a stunning red and gold lehenga with traditional jewellery and bangles. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair back in a neat bun, looking elegant for her big day. The couple also wore matching garlands made of lotus and white flowers, symbolizing their union.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Himansh simply wrote, "Together forever," accompanied by heart emojis.

Himansh Kohli first gained fame with his role in the film 'Yaariyan' directed by Divya Khossla, where he starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Nicole Faria, and Evelyn Sharma. He has also appeared in other films like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI, and Dil Jo Keh Na Saka.

