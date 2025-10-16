Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre Get Emotional Watching Woman Donate Hair for Cancer Patients on Pati Patni Aur Panga (Watch Video)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 16, 2025 22:40 IST2025-10-16T22:37:06+5:302025-10-16T22:40:16+5:30
Pati Patni aur Pang, is gaining popularity for its unique format and the games that are played on show. Viewers are enjoying the connection between the leading actress and their rea-life husbands. In upcoming episode Rubina Dilaik convinced one of the female viewer who was watching show live to cut their hair.
Rubina went to one woman with long hair and convinced her and before cutting her hair, actress said that she donate her hair for cancer patients (for making wigs). Seeing this Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre, who are cancer survivors couldn't stop themselves and got emotional. Promo of rubina cutting hair of woman went viral on social media. Hina thanked the lady for her gesture, adding that she understood the joy such an act could bring, as she wears a wig daily made from someone else's hair. Sonali complimented the lady's inner beauty, saying it surpassed her outer appearance.
Also Read: Sonali Bendre opens up on whether “Pati Patni Aur Panga” is scripted or real
Despite initially low ratings, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" became Colors TV's top show in week 40 with a TRP of 1.4, likely boosted by Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding episodes. Recent reports suggest the show may soon go off-air, but whether its improved TRP will earn it an extension remains to be seen, pending official confirmation.
