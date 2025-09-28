Hindustani Bhau Slams Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations Against Salman Khan and Family: 'This is Completely Wrong

Salman Khan is a superstar who enjoys a massive and loyal fan base. While he is known for his humble heart and for always standing by people in need, his fans also stand by him. This was evident when Hindustani Bhau spoke out against director Abhinav Kashyap’s statements about Salman Khan and his family, warning him in response.

In a video posted on his social media, Hindustani Bhau said, "You know Anurag Kashyap once said he would urinate on all Brahmins. Remember? How I reprimanded him. Now I have to mention his name because his brother, Abhinav Kashyap, is creating a lot of ruckus. He has said wrong things about Salman and his family. He is also saying very wrong things about Salman's father. This is completely wrong."

In the video, Hindustani Bhau also explained that Salim Khan has helped children who were in need many times. He gave the example of three years ago when three-year-old Sofia Qureshi was hospitalized and parents were also there. Hindustani Bhau asked Salim Khan for help with the girl's treatment. Without a second thought, Salim Khan covered the entire cost of the child's treatment. He also helped a small child and three or four other people in a similar manner.

In the video, Hindustani Bhau also said, "Your brother (Anurag Kashyap) said you're mentally unstable, so I don't have any relationship with him. If you have any problems, I won't take you to Salim Khan. I'll get you treated myself. Choose whichever hospital you choose, and if you need medicine or help, I'll get it done myself. Make good films and don't bother anyone's family." Hindustani Bhau added, "This time I'm requesting you, but if you do it again, I'll expose you."

