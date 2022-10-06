Honey Singh and Millind Gaba's 'Paris Ka Trip' is peppy number with dhol beats

Mumbai, Oct 6 Singer and songwriter Honey Singh has joined forces with fellow singer Millind Gaba for their latest track, 'Paris Ka Trip'. The song has been directed by Mihir Gulati, composed by Honey Singh and penned by Millind Gaba.

Honey has sung a number of popular hits like 'Angreji Beat', 'Birthday Bash', 'Makhna' and he also composed songs for movies such as 'Baazaar' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Talking about his latest track and working with Millind, Honey said in a statement: "Millind Gaba is like a brother to me and I'm so happy that fans finally get to watch us together. We had a blast creating this track and shooting the music video. 'Paris Ka Trip' felt like one big party."

The track is a perfect dance number with dhol beats and quirky lyrics. Millind shared: "Honey Singh is back better than ever. I call him 'Shera' and I have deep respect and love for him as an artiste. I feel extremely excited that we could collaborate on this track because I've learnt a lot from him."

Director Mihir also spoke about bringing Honey and Millind together for the track as he said, "The highlight of the track is the brotherhood and camaraderie between Yo Yo Honey Singh and Millind Gaba. The song is modern in its approach but still connected to their roots. 'Paris Ka Trip' is a sure shot treat for their fans."

Honey Singh and Millind Gaba's 'Paris Ka Trip', produced by Bhushan Kumar, is available to stream on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor