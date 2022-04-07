Honey Singh assaulted by unidentified men at South Delhi club

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has filed an FIR against four to five unidentified men after he was was allegedly manhandled at a South Delhi club on March 27. According to a Indian Express report, the Delhi Police subsequently lodged an FIR following Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukherjee’s complaint of “nuisance, misbehaviour and threat” on March 28.The incident took place at Skol Club in South Extension-II on March 27, the police said. According to the FIR, Singh was performing at the club on the intervening night of March 26 and 27 when a group of men forcibly got up on the stage.

The FIR read, “The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko’.”The complainant added that all the artists, including Singh, vacated the stage and left the venue in the middle of the performance because of the situation. A case has been registered under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and others. Honey Singh is known for his songs Angreji Beat, Manali Trance, Sunny Sunny among others. He was recently in the news after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him.



