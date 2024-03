Horror crime drama 'Inspector Rishi' to be out on this date

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 : A new horror crime drama 'Inspector Rishi' is all set to be out soon.

Created by Nandhini JS, the Tamil project stars Naveen Chandra in a pivotal role along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

The official synopsis read, "Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil."

On what audience can expect from the show, creator Nandhini said, "As a creator, working on Inspector Rishi, has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi."

"The splendid performances of the cast including Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel and the dedicated efforts of the crew members have beautifully translated my vision onto the screen," Nandhini added.

'Inspector Rishi' will stream on Prime Video on March 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor