Hotness alert! Pictures of Hrithik flaunting ripped abs break the internet

Struggling to find the motivation to start the new year on a healthy note? Actor Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram post will force you to get you out of bed and indulge in a workout session.

On Monday morning, Hrithik took the internet by storm by sharing his pictures in which he is seen flaunting his ripped abs.

"Alright. Let's go. #2023," he captioned the post, leaving everyone in awe of his physique.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm5oVo8oULT/?hl=en

"Damn," fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented.

Actor Kunal Kapoor dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

"Raising the Bar always," actor Jibraan Khan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Hrithik also has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

