Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Fighter' Gets Legal Notice For THIS Reason

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest film, "Fighter," has encountered controversy as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer reportedly issued a legal notice to the makers. The movie depicts Roshan and Padukone as IAF officers and includes several kissing and intimate scenes. "Fighter" unfolds against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan and India's subsequent air strikes, with Roshan portraying Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Padukone as Squadron Leader Mini Rathore.

A kissing scene in "Fighter," featuring the lead actors in Air Force uniforms, has drawn criticism from an IAF officer who took legal action against the production team. The officer argues that such portrayal, especially while characters are in military attire, disrespects the dignity and honor associated with the uniform. The incident has sparked public debate about the depiction of military personnel in cinema.

Although "Fighter" initially had a slow start at the box office with Rs 22.5 crore, it gained momentum over the Republic Day weekend. However, weekday showings saw a decline in ticket sales. Despite mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the film has collected Rs 217 crore within its 12-day theatrical run in India.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" also features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles. Released on January 25, the movie marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on-screen.