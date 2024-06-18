Hrithik Roshan-headlined Kargil War film 'Lakshya’ to be re-released in cinemas on 20th anniversary

Mumbai, June 18 As their film 'Lakshya' celebrates its 20th anniversary in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta shared that the movie is set to return to the big screen to celebrate this milestone.

Hrithik took to X and shared a video featuring moments from the film, which was released in 2004.

"Come, relive the journey of a film that ignited countless dreams and inspired generations. Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya, back in cinemas on June 21. #20YearsOfLakshya," he wrote.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Preity Zinta, who starred opposite Hrithik in the film, also shared the same video with the same caption.

'Lakshya', a coming-of-age war drama, was directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani.

The film tells the story of Karan Shergill, an aimless, lazy young man and the son of a wealthy businessman from Delhi, who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

Over the years, the film has gained cult status.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Hrithik will next be seen in 'War 2', which also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

