Hrithik Roshan opts out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly working on 'Ramayana' and there has been a lot of anticipation regarding the star cast. Earlier, it was reported that Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Ravana in the film, but he has now reportedly backed out of the project. As per latest buzz, the makers have approached KGF star Yash to play the role of Ravana.

As per reports, director Nitesh Tiwari offered Hrithik a special role in his upcoming film Ramayan, but the actor allegedly said that he does not want to repeat the mistake of playing a negative role. Director Nitesh Tiwari has been wanting to bring Ramayan to the big screen for a long time and he has mentioned this multiple times in various interviews and events. He has also reportedly planned to collaborate with Madhu Mantena and Allu Arvind as producers of Ramayan. It has been reported that he spoke with Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. And when it seemed that everything had been finalised, Hrithik Roshan decided not to work in Ramayan as per Bollywood Hungama report.According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan no longer wants to play negative roles. The actor loved Nitesh’s upcoming Ramayan script but he only wants to be a movie hero. The director then began looking for a new actor. According to sources, the producers are currently considering KGF star Yash for the role of Raavan. Yash will play Raavan in this movie, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram, if everything goes according to plan, the report has claimed.