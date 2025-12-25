Hrithik Roshan, sons dance on Sukhbir’s ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’, ‘dadi’ Pinkie calls it ‘precious moment‘

Mumbai, Dec 25 Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a heartwarming family moment as he was seen dancing with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan to Sukhbir’s popular track “Oh Ho Ho Ho” at his cousin’s wedding celebration.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of the father–son trio stealing the spotlight as they danced together to the peppy track. In the clip, the father of two looked dapper in black, Meanwhile, his sons looked handsome in hues white and black.

Hrithik wrote in the caption: “Damn Gotta get lighter on my feet to keep up. @eshusaishu #wedding #family #love #joy

The special moment became even more touching with a heartfelt note from Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, who described watching her son and grandsons dance together as a deeply emotional experience and “jaw-drop shock” seeing them groove together especially to her favourite Sukhbir song.

She wrote: “Dadi Nani (ME) is joyfully sharing her joy n happiness with pride this most precious moment as I was in JawDrop Shock seeing them dance together,,,that too on my favourite track by Sukhbir.”

Pinkie added: “Praying to almighty to bless them as I am folding mine in gratitude. Sending love and blessings My brownie points My joy as Dadi Nani and my son @hrithikroshan Love you Sussanne the mother of my grandsons Mothered them with values and love.”

Hridaan and Hrehaan are the sons of Hrithik and his former wife Sussanne Khan. The two had married in 2000. They separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. As of 2022, Hrithik is dating actress Saba Azad.

He is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April 2025, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

