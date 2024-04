"I Am A Proud Hindu": Kangana Ranaut Refutes Rumours of Consuming Beef

Slamming rumours of her consuming beef as “shameful and baseless”, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Mandi constituency, on Monday said she was “a proud Hindu.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ranaut said, “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat. It is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades. Now, such tactics to tarnish my image will not work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them.”

Earlier, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, also alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once tweeted that she liked and consumed beef and the party has now given her a ticket to contest the upcoming elections.

Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut wrote in a post on X while announcing her political foray. On the acting front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial.