"I am training for Olympics": Meghan Trainor talks about her preparation work for Timeless Tour

Washington [US], March 22 : American singer-songwriter and TV personality Meghan Trainor is preparing for her new tour and she is putting all her efforts into giving her best, reported People.

Talking about how it feels to lead the Timeless Tour later this year after such a long hiatus, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker remained cheerful.

Trainor tied the knot with Daryl Sabara in December 2018, and the couple shares two children sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 8 months.

"I already told my household. I was like, 'I am training for the Olympics, OK?' I want to train and eat clean and feel good when I'm dancing and singing. I don't wanna be so winded, because right now, I'm winded," she said as quoted by People.

The Grammy-winning pop artist also revealed that her new album, Timeless, will be released on Sabara's birthday, June 14.

"You're welcome," the mother of two added, suggesting her project is a gift to him.

She also joked that she'll probably be "busy" on his birthday promoting her album.

However, Trainor assured fans that "he gets it," and also shared that he was present and showing his support for her at the event on Wednesday.

The 'Spy Kids' actor later talked about the possibility of expanding their family.

"We're gonna have two more kids," she said, as he agreed.

The singer has long been open about wanting more children. In December 2022, Trainor told People that her hope for 2023 was to be pregnant. "I'm trying to make four children," she said at the time.

The Timeless Tour kicks off on September 4 with special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor Meghan's younger brother.

"We're going to play the hits and we're going to splash in this new album and splash in all of the [previous] albums," the singer teases of her upcoming tour. "I got five now!," according to People.

